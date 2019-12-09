



TURLOCK (CBS13) — A second Turlock parent has reported a suspicious man who claimed to be with AMBER alert tried to get their kid’s DNA.

Police say the man went to the front door asking the parents for fingerprints, hair samples, and DNA from their 18-year-old daughter, claiming she signed up for a child fingerprint kit. This is the second case in a week.

Last Wednesday, a Turlock mom said a man came to her house asking for the same thing.

“He said that he was with AMBER alert that he needed to finish her DNA file, so he needed fingerprints and five strands of her hair,” Lauren Hassett said. “He came to my back gate he asked for my daughter by her nickname, and so that was the first red flag.”

Police say the man is in his 40’s and wears 70’s-style glasses. He reportedly drove away from the scene in a grey four-door Nissan sedan. Officers warn to not let the man inside your home.

CBS13 found similar incidents were reported in Nashville where police warned families over the summer about a possible child safety kit scheme. There, the department was receiving reports of people calling, even going door to door, asking for children’s personal information.

At this time, the identity of the suspect is unknown, if anyone has any information please contact the Turlock Police Department at (209) 668-1200.