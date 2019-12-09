



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new outbreak of E. coli infections have been linked to salad kits with cases in the United States and Canada, the CDC announced.

The CDC says the multistate outbreak is linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kids. Do not eat or sell Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with this identifying information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19. You can find that information on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

So far, eight people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli in three states. Three of those people have been hospitalized, one of whom developed a type of kidney failure.

The CDC is still investigating what ingredient of the salad kid was contaminated. They say although romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients, it’s not clear if this outbreak is related to a current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas.

On average, people usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli three to four days after swallowing the germ.