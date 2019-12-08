TURLOCK (CBS13) — An infant was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Turlock Sunday evening that injured four people, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 99 at W Main Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. CHP said a black Cadillac Escalade was moving at approximately 45- to 65-miles-per-hour and rolled over while attempting to make a turn.

The four occupants were a family that included an adult man, adult woman, one child approximately 2 years old and one infant. All four were wearing seatbelts, but the infant was ejected from the vehicle while remaining strapped into a car seat.

CHP said all four occupants were hospitalized for complaints of pain, but there were no visible injuries.

The identities of the family members are unknown at this time.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.