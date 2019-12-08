



— Road closures will be in effect in downtown Sacramento on Monday during a memorial service for Sacramento firefighter Tamara Thacher, who died on Nov. 26 following a battle with occupational cancer.

The memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

Road closures will be implemented from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on L Street between 5th and 7th streets and also on 5th Street between J and L streets.

Thacher was a 31-year veteran of the department.

“There was always a smile on her face. She was always excited to be at work,” Captain Keith Wade said. “And she always served the community with just a passion.”