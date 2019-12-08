SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that occurred in south Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Officers located one male victim with a gunshot wound at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the Whittier Drive and Emerson Road intersection.

Sacramento PD said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

No suspect or motive has been identified. No further information regarding the victim has been released.