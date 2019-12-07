



ATLANTA (WGCL) – A brazenly violent sneak attack sent a California retiree to the hospital with severe injuries.

Police say 74-year-old Rosa Smith was at a Chevron gas station in Atlanta about to vacuum her car on Thursday evening when a man ran up, attacked her, and stole her vehicle.

Smith, a retired attorney from California, was taken to the hospital to be treated with severe injuries to her face that required surgery. She also injured her hip.

The gas station manager became emotional about the attack that he says he later saw on surveillance video.

“We need to be helping senior citizens not attacking them,” the man said. “She’s the same age as my grandmother when my grandmother passed,” he said. “She was just trying to vacuum her car out and the guy snuck up around the side of the car and attacked her.

The woman’s Terrier mix that was inside the vehicle at the time was also taken.

