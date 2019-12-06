MANTECA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old Manteca high school student was rewarded for his hard work and determination with a new set of tires.

Officer April Smith is a School Resource Officer with the Manteca Unified School District. She learned of a student in the district who recently turned 18 and was struggling to support himself while finishing out his senior year and graduate with his class in the spring.

School officials say the student works to support himself, lives on his own, and still manages to come to school on time every day. When they learned about his situation school staff worked with Officer Smith to find a way to help out the teen.

Smith noticed the tired on his vehicle were dangerously worn, so she worked with other staff members to raise money to replace them. The police department said this was a way to support the student and recognize his effort to stay focused on his schoolwork.

When the staff contacted America’s Tire to get the student’s tires replaced, the manager David Mullenix asked about the situation and donated the services at no cost.