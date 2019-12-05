SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free light rail rides starting December 9 — but only for JUMP bike users.

SacRT said free rides will be available from Dec. 9 to Dec. 14 only for those who complete a JUMP ride within the light rail service area. The offer is only available to JUMP users who use the bike as a “first-mile/last-mile mobility solution to get to a SacRT light rail station,” SacRT said.

To take advantage of the offer, JUMP users need to board a light rail train the same day they use a bike and show a valid JUMP receipt to a fare inspector.

SacRT said this offer is being extended to encourage residents to make the move to a car-free lifestyle.