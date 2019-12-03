LOOMIS (CBS13) – A tanker truck driver escaped without injury after crashing off Interstate 80 near Loomis on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened off eastbound I-80, near Horseshoe Bar Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the tanker went off the road and through a patch of trees. It eventually came to a rest after crossing a small creek.

No one was reported hurt after the crash, including the driver.

All lanes of I-80 remain open after the crash.