



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Plenty of four-legged friends at the Sacramento SPCA are looking forever friends, and some animals are better off than others.

“We have all numbers of animals here who every day come to us with these medical needs that they’re not going to get addressed anywhere but here,” Kenn Altine, the CEO of Sacramento SPCA, said.

Altine told CBS13 that Giving Tuesday is very important to the shelter to provide resources like time and money to treat animals like a three-month-old German Shepard puppy named Roo.

“He was born with deformed front legs so he can’t walk on them at all,” Altine said.

“He’s just a super happy guy. So, he got the nickname or we named him Roo based on the fact that he kind of jumps like a kangaroo,” Dawn Foster, the marketing and communication director for Sacramento SPCA, said.

The Sacramento SPCA put out the call on social media on Giving Tuesday to help raise money for Roo and other animals. The shelter was trying to raise anywhere from $800 to $1,000 to get Roo a wheelchair so he could be able to move. Foster said those funds have been raised and then some.

“And anything in addition to that will not only support his future needs but also all of the work that we are doing here at the Sacramento SPCA to help animals like Roo,” Foster said.

Altine hopes Giving Tuesday will offer something to all of these animals at the Sacramento SPCA.

“Giving Tuesday is about not just raising money but raising awareness for the dogs who don’t need anything special except a home, which is probably the most special thing of all,” Altine said.

The Sacramento SPCA told CBS13 that one in five of the animals that come through their doors have a medical or a special need.

Also, if you’re interested in taking Roo home you’ll have to wait. He isn’t available for adoption just yet.

You can learn more about the Sacramento SPCA on their Facebook page.