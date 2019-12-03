



MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are reaching out to the public for help to find a man’s killer.

On November 25, the body of 31-year-old Randall Cisneros-Heimburger was found behind a business complex at 2020 Standiford Avenue, dead from unspecified causes. Initially, police said his death was “suspicious,” but the following day, his death became a full-blown homicide investigation.

Police are looking for information about someone who could have witnessed Cisneros-Heimburger’s murder. They provided a photo of the man who they are not calling a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.