



— Sacramento police said no arrests have been made after a series of gunshots were fired outside Hughes Stadium Friday night at the end of the Whitney-Elk Grove high school football championship game.

Police found several spent shell casings on the ground along 15th Avenue and 23rd Street south of the Sacramento City College campus.

MORE: Police Investigating Reports Of Shots Fired Near H.S. Football Championship Game At Sacramento City College

No one was reported hurt and no suspect information has been released.