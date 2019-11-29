



— A perimeter is set up in Natomas as police search for two people who fled from a traffic stop and crashed into a fence.

Sacramento police initiated a traffic stop in the area of San Juan Road and Soda Way at around 5:30 p.m on Friday evening.

As police learned the driver had a felony warrant out for his arrest, the driver sped away. A short while later, the vehicle crashed into an iron rod fence in the area of Bridgeford Drive and Pebblewood Drive.

Police said both occupants of the vehicle, two male adults who have yet to be identified, ran away from the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Neither of the suspects has been located.

