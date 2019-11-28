



— Mountain travel is discouraged this weekend as another significant snowstorm is expected to hit northern California, the National Weather Service Sacramento said.

If you’re looking to travel through the Sierra this weekend, Friday through Saturday morning is your best option. The NWS said heavy snow is expected to begin falling Saturday afternoon all the way through Sunday morning.

Heavy snow affected travelers all through northern California this week. In the past 48 hours, the NWS said some areas like Squaw Valley, Soda Springs and Tahoe Donner were hit with approximately two feet of snow, while places like Bear Valley and Donner Summit received around three feet of snowfall.

Chain controls were in effect for several parts of I-80 but have since been lifted, California Highway Patrol Truckee announced Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the snow, the NWS said widespread rainfall is expected throughout the valley.