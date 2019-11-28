AUBURN (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a gas station credit card skimming operation in Auburn.

Deputies said multiple gas stations in the area have been affected. Skimmers were found embedded inside of multiple gas dispensers, making it impossible to know if a gas pump is affected as you’re swiping your card to pay.

The sheriff’s office advises monitoring your bank accounts for fraudulent purchases if you have pumped gas in the area. Deputies said suspects may use stolen credit card information to purchase items like gift cards.

If your account has been compromised, contact the sheriff’s office at 530-886-5375.