



Looking to mix things up this week? From live music to a comedy performance, here’s a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Copy of Start Smart Class

Start Smart is a free, two hour highly impactful interactive traffic safety class designed for drivers or soon-to-be drivers 15 to 19 years of age and their parents.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: South Sacramento Area, 6 Massie Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Capital City Comedy

Capital City Comedy is a showcase of Sacramento’s best talent. These up-and-comers will rock the stage at Laughs Unlimited.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Laughs Unlimited, 1207 Front St.

Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Radkey and Motorcycle

Thanksgiving Eve at Cafe Colonial with Radkey. As pre-teens growing up in small-town Saint Joseph, Mo., brothers Darrion “Dee”, Isaiah and Solomon Radke enrolled in rock‘n’roll high school as their ticket out of Nowheresville. The brothers played their first show opening for Fishbone in 2011 and haven’t looked back since.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Cafe Colonial, 3520 Stockton Blvd.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friendsgiving

It’s one of our favorite nights of the year to party because everyone’s in town and we don’t have to worry about anything but eating more the next day. Plates include turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, stuffing and a pumpkin pie dessert. All food is prepared by Tiger’s chefs.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28, 12:30 a.m.

Where: Tiger | Bar and Restaurant, 722 K St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

White Out

Our sixth annual Pre-Thanksgiving all-white party featuring DJ Boo playing hip-hop tracks. Ages 21 and over.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 10 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28, 1:30 a.m.

Where: Ambiance Lounge, 910 Second St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets