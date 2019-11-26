SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 18 years later, detectives have identified a woman whose body was found burned inside a dumpster in Sacramento.

Back on June 29, 2001, firefighters responded to the 7900 block of 18th Avenue and put out a dumpster that had been fully engulfed in a fire. Once the flames were out, firefighters discovered that a woman’s body was inside.

Using advanced DNA technology, detectives have now identified the woman as Perrean Gray.

Detectives say Gray was reported missing in San Francisco. Based on the DNA evidence, detectives now believe Gray’s death is related to her disappearance.

The Sacramento Police Department is now urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.