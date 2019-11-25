WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento River Cats released the design for its Triple-A Championship ring and the team is giving fans a chance to buy a replica ring.

The white and yellow gold barrel-style ring draws inspiration from the San Francisco Giants 2010 World Series ring.

The center shows the River Cats logo in diamonds, surrounded by an engraving of the Triple-A Championship, and diamonds circling the edge.

On the left side is the championship logo, with three clear stones signifying the three Triple-A Championships the franchise has won, along with the years of those championships. The recipient’s name is cut into the top-left edge.

On the right side is the Giants logo.

Engraved inside is the playoff series records against the Las Vegas Aviators, Round Rock Express, and Columbus Clippers.

Players and staff from the championship team will get their rings during a special on-field ceremony at Sutter Health park on Saturday, April 18.

Fans can guarantee a replica ring by buying a Giant Pack for the 2020 season. The ticket package includes Senate level seats for each of the team’s nine biggest games, including Opening Night, the ring giveaway, Independence Day eve, Star Wars Night, and Fan Appreciation Day.