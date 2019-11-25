



SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a robbery and shooting outside of a store on Florin Road last December.

On December 22, Dorthea Brewer went to a store on Florin Road. While she was standing in line, her killer, Shylow Therman, was standing behind her. When she returned to the car, Brewer was accosted by Therman who stuck the end of a gun through the window, pointed it her face, grabbed her purse, and demanded money, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

There was a struggle between Brewer and Therman and Therman shot Brewer in the face. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives linked Therman to the crime through surveillance video at the store. When he was arrested, Therman had a .40 caliber Glock handgun in his waistband that was later found, through the DA’s crime lab, to have fired the fatal shot.

He was arrested for the killing on January 17 but had already been in custody since December 27 on unrelated charges.

Therman is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.