



MODESTO (CBS13) — Two Modesto teens are being hailed as heroes for stepping in to stop a violent attack after hearing a woman scream for help.

The victim is recovering and police say the suspect is facing charges.

For cousins Alex Farias and Rodolfo Galarza, the word hero is going to take some getting used to. They say they didn’t hesitate once they saw a person in distress, they had to do something.

“A lot of people are commenting ‘thanks for being good citizens and doing what was right,'” Farias said.

While in downtown Modesto, they noticed a horrible scene, a man brutally beating a woman. Police say it was a fight between a couple who was dating.

“We just started yelling at the guy, because she looks like she was in pain,” Galarza.

They say they called police but they knew they had to do more to save the woman they had never met.

“He just had a pipe and we kept our distance to make sure we didn’t get hurt,” Farias said.

The teens chased the suspect to a corner a few blocks away. There, police were able to take the man down.

“We were just really cautious,” Galarza said.

After the arrest, Modesto police praised the teens with silver challenge coins for their bravery. Farias goes to Modesto High and Galarza attends Waterford High. They consider themselves just regular teens with a heart.