



MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Caltrans is warning of chain controls and possible closures in anticipation of the winter weather event this week.

This will impact Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 and State Routes 20, 28, 49, 89 and 267. If you’re heading up the hill, make sure to carry chains.

You can check current road conditions here.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the system that is expected to bring up to four feet of snow to the higher elevations from Tuesday afternoon through Thanksgiving evening. Caltrans predicts between the storm and the increased Thanksgiving traffic will result in delays for drivers.

READ: Nearly All Tahoe Resorts Opening This Week During Storm

Drivers should anticipate chain controls on I-80 over Donner Summit, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and other mountain roadways from Tuesday through Thursday. Keep in mind, you must carry your own chains or legally approved traction devices. Caltrans permitted chain installers are not allowed to sell chains.

Speed limits during chain controls are reduced to 30 mph on I-80 and 25 mph on Highway 50.

Caltrans also advises drivers winterize vehicles by ensuring tires are properly inflated and have a good tread, and to stock vehicles with water, blankets, snacks, a flashlight and a full tank of gas before mountain travel.

Lastly, don’t forget that snow play on highways or at rest areas is dangerous and not allowed. Legal snow play areas can be found on the California State Parks website at ohv.parks.ca.gov.