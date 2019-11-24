MANTECA (CBS13) — Police are investigating a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle that left one person dead.

Manteca police sais the collision happened at around 6:47 p.m. Sunday evening on West Lathrop Road near 5th street. Officers say the motorcyclists died. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The motorcyclist was located down on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

Police advise avoiding the area until their investigation is complete.

No further information has been released at this time.