32nd Annual Davis Turkey Trot

Civic Center Park

599 B St, Davis, California 95616

8:00 am – 5K/half Marathon Start

8:30 am – 2 mile Dog Jog (a.k.a. Feathers and FUR) Start

8:45 am – 10K Start

10:30 am – kids runs begin

acopfoundation@gmail.com

info@changeofpace.com

Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan

1610 R St. Suite 115

http://caylajordan.com/

Sacramento Harvest Festival

Cal Expo

Today 10am – 6pm

Tomorrow 10am – 5pm

https://harvestfestival.com/

http://twooldbagsdesigns.com/

http://www.kileensgardenboutique.com/

VEX Robotics League Competitions

Florin High School

Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair Returns

Luther Burbank High School

3500 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA 95823

Saturday, November 23, 2019

9:00am – (while supplies last)

2019 NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships

Saturday, November 23

7 a.m. – Gates and parking open to spectators

7:30 a.m. – Course available for participant warm-up

9:45 a.m. – National Anthem

Women’s 6,000-Meter Championship Race-

8:40 a.m. – Women’s competitors clerking procedure begins (80 minutes prior start)

9:40 a.m. – Women’s competitors called to start line (approx. 20 minutes to start)

9:50 a.m. – Second call to the start line (10 minutes to start)

9:55 a.m. – Start line is cleared of all non-competitors (5 minutes to start)

9:57 a.m. – Runners at the start line for instructions

10 a.m. – Start of women’s 6,000-meter championship race

LOCATION Spectators can enter the event via the Sacramento Softball Complex at 3450 Longview Dr, Sacramento, Ca 95821

COST: Parking and admission are combined into one $10 cash per vehicle cost. Please have cash ready when you enter the facility in your vehicle.

http://www.sacsports.com/2019-ncaa-cross-country/

Society for Disabilities Thrift Store

1129 8th St Modesto

(209) 524-3536

https://www.facebook.com/events/1751039055026621/

Fields of Ice

716 N Daubenberger Rd, Turlock

Today – January 20th

turlockfieldsofice.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/2375915539377495/?event_time_id=2375915552710827

20th Century Arts and Crafts Fair

7419 East Whitmore Avenue, Hughson

Today & Tomorrow 20th 9am-4pm



https://www.facebook.com/events/2461528034091407/?event_time_id=2461528040758073

66TH ANNUAL CAUSEWAY CLASSIC

Sacramento State – Hornet Stadium

6000 J Street, (State University Drive South & Stadium Drive), Sacramento, CA 95819

Saturday, November 23rd at 2pm

CATCH THE GAME ON CW 31

STARTING AT 2:00PM