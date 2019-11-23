32nd Annual Davis Turkey Trot
Civic Center Park
599 B St, Davis, California 95616
8:00 am – 5K/half Marathon Start
8:30 am – 2 mile Dog Jog (a.k.a. Feathers and FUR) Start
8:45 am – 10K Start
10:30 am – kids runs begin
acopfoundation@gmail.com
info@changeofpace.com
Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan
1610 R St. Suite 115
http://caylajordan.com/
Sacramento Harvest Festival
Cal Expo
Today 10am – 6pm
Tomorrow 10am – 5pm
https://harvestfestival.com/
http://twooldbagsdesigns.com/
http://www.kileensgardenboutique.com/
VEX Robotics League Competitions
Florin High School
Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair Returns
Luther Burbank High School
3500 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA 95823
Saturday, November 23, 2019
9:00am – (while supplies last)
2019 NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships
Saturday, November 23
7 a.m. – Gates and parking open to spectators
7:30 a.m. – Course available for participant warm-up
9:45 a.m. – National Anthem
Women’s 6,000-Meter Championship Race-
8:40 a.m. – Women’s competitors clerking procedure begins (80 minutes prior start)
9:40 a.m. – Women’s competitors called to start line (approx. 20 minutes to start)
9:50 a.m. – Second call to the start line (10 minutes to start)
9:55 a.m. – Start line is cleared of all non-competitors (5 minutes to start)
9:57 a.m. – Runners at the start line for instructions
10 a.m. – Start of women’s 6,000-meter championship race
LOCATION Spectators can enter the event via the Sacramento Softball Complex at 3450 Longview Dr, Sacramento, Ca 95821
COST: Parking and admission are combined into one $10 cash per vehicle cost. Please have cash ready when you enter the facility in your vehicle.
http://www.sacsports.com/2019-ncaa-cross-country/
Society for Disabilities Thrift Store
1129 8th St Modesto
(209) 524-3536
https://www.facebook.com/events/1751039055026621/
Fields of Ice
716 N Daubenberger Rd, Turlock
Today – January 20th
turlockfieldsofice.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/2375915539377495/?event_time_id=2375915552710827
20th Century Arts and Crafts Fair
7419 East Whitmore Avenue, Hughson
Today & Tomorrow 20th 9am-4pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/2461528034091407/?event_time_id=2461528040758073
66TH ANNUAL CAUSEWAY CLASSIC
Sacramento State – Hornet Stadium
6000 J Street, (State University Drive South & Stadium Drive), Sacramento, CA 95819
Saturday, November 23rd at 2pm
CATCH THE GAME ON CW 31
STARTING AT 2:00PM