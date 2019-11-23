



— Two people were arrested in Fairfield after officers discovered a stolen gun out of Arizona during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The Fairfield Police Department said officers pulled over a vehicle at around 10 a.m. on Travis Boulevard near Gateway Boulevard due to the driver failing to stop for a stop sign.

One officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle and found the driver, Richmond resident Mahogany McCrory, 21, was driving on a suspended license. The driver and passenger of the car were removed so the officers could perform a search of the vehicle.

Fairfield PD said as the passenger was being removed from the car, the bottom of a gun began sticking out of the individual’s jacket pocket. The passenger, San Francisco resident Vincent Washington, 30, was detained without incident.

The responding officers discovered the gun had been reported stolen out of Arizona.

McCrory and Washington were both booked into the Solano County Jail on several weapon violation charges, Fairfield PD said.