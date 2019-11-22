Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Hefty Gyros

Photo: Nicholas W./Yelp

Topping the list is Hefty Gyros. Located at 1100 Richard Blvd. in Richards, the food truck is the highest-rated food truck in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chando’s Tacos

Photo: Lorelei S./Yelp

Next up is Old North Sacramento’s Chando’s Tacos, situated at 863 Arden Way. With four stars out of 1,962 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. SacYard Community Tap House

Photo: Danae L./Yelp

East Sacramento’s SacYard Community Tap House, located at 1725 33rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, beer garden and food truck 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews.

4. Paquitas Mexican Grill

Photo: Alex P./Yelp

Paquitas Mexican Grill, a food truck and caterer spot in College/Glen, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 49 Bicentennial Court to see for yourself.

5. Mama Kim Cooks

Photo: Irene C./Yelp

Over in Old North Sacramento, check out Mama Kim Cooks, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck at 1616 Del Paso Blvd.