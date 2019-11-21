CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Calendar confusion has lead to chaos in a Citrus Heights home.

The holidays are coming a little early in Karen Ferguson’s home this year. Cooking a turkey dinner for her family is an annual tradition. She prepares homemade cranberry sauce, pies, and mashed potatoes for her guests. But this year, her feast won’t be falling on Thanksgiving.

Karen made her holiday plans based on a calendar distributed by Republic Services, the private company hired by the city of Citrus Heights to pick up trash and recycling. The calendar listed Thanksgiving on Nov. 21, one week too early.

“Well, [I’m] just a little frustrated,” Karen said. “Turns out we were way off.”

The mixup had a major impact on her holiday meal.

“I already had my turkey defrosting and ready to go… you can’t just put it back in the freezer to re-freeze it, so you have to cook it,” she said.

Republic Services tells CBS13 “this was an isolated error” and “we apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused the residents.”

On their Facebook page, the city of Citrus Heights said, “We laid a turkey! An early edition of the printed waste services calendar included a typo.”

Some Turkey Day troubles caused by the trash company, but Karen is just thankful her family will still be getting together.

“I guess I should have figured it out earlier, but no…” Karen said.

Their Thanksgiving meal will now take place on Saturday instead of next week.