



TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police say a liquor store clerk who was robbed in Turlock was actually part of the crime.

The clerk, 23-year-old Larry Thornton, is accused of staging the theft with suspect Joe Tosta, 41.

Police say on the night of Oct. 25, Tosta walked into Amar Beer, Wine & Gas wearing a mask and demanding cash. Police say the masked suspect acted like he had a weapon but did not show one. Thornton reportedly gave him money from the register. The incident was captured on the store’s security cameras.

READ: CHP Officers Issue 19 Citations To Stockton Unified Parents During Morning Drop-Off

On Oct. 29, police learned Tosta was involved in the robbery and located him in Turlock. He was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine for sale and was arrested and interviewed about the robbery. Police say Tosta admitted to the robbery and said he worked with the cashier, Thornton, to stage the theft.

The police department says two witnesses corroborated Tosta’s statement, prompting them to detain Thornton. During an interview with police, Thornton reportedly admitted to being part of the robbery and working with Tosta.

Police subsequently arrested Thornton for embezzlement, making a false police report, and burglary. Tosta was arrested for grand theft, conspiracy, and burglary.