



COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of missing Colusa teen Jose Canchola was recovered from a canal on Wednesday afternoon.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a body in a ditch on Lonestar Road south of Myers Road. Rescue crews responded to the area and extricated Canchola’s body from the canal.

According to the sheriff’s office, Canchola, who was 18, was last seen leaving a residence in Williams in the early hours of October 27 and deputies have been investigating the case ever since.

The sheriff’s office did not say if this as a suspicious death.