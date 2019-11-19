RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – One man was killed in an apparent homicide in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received the report that a man had been injured at a residence in the 2100 block of Starrlyn Way. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding profusely from an injury to his lower body, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement. They started life-saving measures, and soon after, paramedics took the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead

It’s unknown how the man was injured, but detectives believe there were other people at the residence at the time of the incident who may provide clues about how he was injured. They left before deputies arrived.

Homicide detectives were at the residence well into the afternoon investigating the incident. Several people were also questioned in connection with the homicide.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).