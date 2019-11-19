



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton CHP officers issued 19 citations during morning dropoff at two Stockton schools Tuesday.

The Stockton CHP said officers Smith and Jones responded to Monroe Elementary School and Hamilton Junior High School after complaints about parents’ driving behavior. The officers went out to the schools Monday to warn drivers of the infractions they committed.

On Tuesday, Officers Smith and Jones returned to the school and teamed up with the Stockton Unified School District police department for the enforcement effort. CHP said officers saw parents stopping in the middle of the roadway and letting kids out of the car, which is both unsafe and illegal.

Between both schools, officers wrote 19 citations in under two hours. Law enforcement asks drivers to always follow the rules of the road, especially in school zones.