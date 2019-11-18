CAUSEWAY CLASSIC 2019

SAC STATE VS. UC DAVIS

SATURDAY NOV. 23

2PM

WATCH THE GAME ON CW31!!!!

http://www.hornetsports.com

Sac Zoo Red Panda

Eisley Nursery Inc

Mon – Sat: 8am-5:30pm

Sunday: 9am-5pm

380 Nevada St.

Auburn

530-885-5163

https://www.eisleynursery.com/

IT’S MY HAIR SALON

https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/

IG: @itsmyhairsacramento

The Barn & Pantry

125 West A Street

Dixon, California 95620

Sacramento Food Bank

To donate online visit https://www.sacramentofoodbank.org/

Donate a turkey/s during our turkey drive Nov. 21 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sacramento Food Bank Oak Park Family Campus 3333 Third Avenue

http://www.sacramentofoodbank.org

THE COOKING MOM’S TURKEY TIPS

1)Prep Turkey

2)Season Inside, Outside & Under

3)Tune into the Temperature

4)Dress & Rest



Here are links to the recipe for The Ultimate Thanksgiving Roasted Turkey and Cheesy Corn Green Chili Casserole plus a few turkey tips:

https://www.tonychachere.com/Cheesy-Cajun-Corn-Green-Chili-Casserole-P1440.aspx

https://www.tonychachere.com/Oven-Roasted-Turkey-P1348.aspx