



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The NBA has fined Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, according to the league’s Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Hield kicked the ball after the nail-biting end to the Kings’ game against the Celtics at Golden 1 Center Sunday. The Kings edged out the Boston Celtics 100-99 after a last-second shot by Celtics’ Marcus Smart rolled off the rim.

According to NBA.com, Intentionally kicking, throwing, or sending a ball into the stands for any reason will result in a technical foul. If the ball is sent into the stands with force, the player will also be ejected from the game. The website does not mention a monetary penalty if a player breaks the rule.