STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 108 Sunday morning between Oakdale and Knights Ferry, California Highway Patrol Merced units said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Lancaster Road and involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

The decedent was driving the truck westbound on the highway. CHP said the driver of the SUV veered into the westbound lanes causing both vehicles to collide.

The truck’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

More details to follow.