SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southbound Highway 160 near the Del Paso Boulevard on-ramp has reopened following a collision that left one person in critical condition Saturday evening.

At this time, it is unclear how many people or vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Sacramento Fire Department said at least one person was taken to the hospital.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening of the roadways.

More details to follow.