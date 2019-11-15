STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton school asked parents to pick up their children early over concerns about a possible threat to campus on Friday.

Stockton police say the situation stems from an incident on Thursday where two minors tried to get into Aspire Langston Hughes Academy. The pair did not attend the school but were apparently trying to fight a student who attends the school.

That student was not at school that day, police say.

On Friday, police say staff at the school contacted them concerned that their student may bring a weapon to campus. Officers came out and spoke to the student, finding that he did not bring a weapon.

Later on Friday, the school sent out a message asking for parents to pick up their children early.

School officials say they were investigating a possible threat they couldn’t confirm or discredit, prompting them to let school out early.

Stockton police said they did not have any information on Friday’s threat.