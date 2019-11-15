



— Deputies arrested a man in connection with a Stockton shooting on November 4 that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Frank Tankeresly (pictured below) is accused of shooting a man at around 2:30 a.m. that day in a home on the 1600 block of Rutledge Way, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.

The person who was shot is still alive, according to deputies. Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies located Tankeresly on Friday on the 2000 block of South Tuxedo Avenue in Stockton. Authorities said he attempted to disguise himself with a wig.

Tankeresly was found to be in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of assault with a firearm, attempted murder, and robbery.

No further details regarding the shooter and victim have been released at this time. The reason for the shooting remains unknown.