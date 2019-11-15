SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 20 people were arrested in a series of stings targeting human trafficking in Sacramento County over the past few months, authorities say.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office announced on Friday the results of “Operation: Hot Spots.”

The sting was undertaken countywide from October to November and targeted people who were allegedly trying to pay for sex. Agencies from around Sacramento County helped in the stings, which were done both on the street and in hotels.

In total, the DA says a total of 19 people were arrested on suspicion of soliciting for prostitution.

No names of any of the suspects have been released.

The people arrested face a maximum of 180 days in jail and will be subject to search and seizure if convicted.