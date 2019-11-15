



— The Elk Grove Police Department released a photo of a vehicle that they believe is similar to the one responsible for hitting and killing a man in a hit-and-run in early November.

The vehicle in question is said to be a mid-90s to early-2000s red General Motors SUV similar to the photo released by the department.

Police said the vehicle hit and killed 85-year-old Edward Villasenor on Waterman Road on the night of November 7 — which was also his 49th wedding anniversary.

Villasenor’s family said he was bringing in the trash can from the street when they heard a loud noise coming from out front of their home.

Police said the vehicle sustained significant front-end damage including a broken headlight, damaged grill and radiator, and possible tire damage.

Elk Grove PD said the driver may be looking to get the SUV sold, repaired or scrapped and ask that anyone with information that may lead to the vehicle’s whereabouts contact the Traffic Bureau at 916-478-8148.

A vigil is being held for Villasenor Friday evening at 6 p.m. at B&V Landscaping located at 8674 Waterman Road.