SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new electric bus service is expected to launch 12 new shuttles in April that will further connect the capital city and UC Davis, the Office of Mayor Darrel Steinberg announced Thursday.

The mayor’s office said Sacramento Regional Transit is expected to vote on Monday to approve the new service, which will be branded as the Causeway Connection.

Officials said the service is expected to replace a current private service running between the UCD campus and the medical center.

The new service will be open to the public and will run more frequently at hourly rides midday and every 20 minutes during peak hours.

Stops will include areas in Davis, UCD Medical Center and downtown Sacramento with standard SacRT rates of $2.50 (or $1.50 for those qualified.

The new Causeway Connection service will be run by both SacRT and Yolobus, with each agency operating six shuttles.

Terry Bassett, Executive Director of the Yolo County Transportation District said the expectation is an increase of up to 73% of the number of trips to key areas in the region.

The mayor’s office said operating costs for the service will run about $1.6 million annually. The shuttles will be funded over the next three years by way of a $3 million grant for improving air quality due to being an all-electric service, assistance from UC Davis, fare revenue, SacRT operating funds and a first-year contribution from the city of Sacramento.