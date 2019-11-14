



— Approximately $40,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Mountain View Fire Station Wednesday night.

The Crows Landing Road station said multiple saws — including a Jaws of Life saw used for removing people stuck in vehicles — a set of cutters and a portable light.

Swipe left for more photos of the incident.

STANISLAUS 3 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff)

STANISLAUS 2 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff)

STANISLAUS 1 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff)

The station involved is a volunteer station, according to fire officials, and no one was in the building at the time of the break-in.

ALSO: 12 New Electric Shuttles To Launch In April Connecting UC Davis and Sacramento

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and said there is no suspect information at this time.

Deputies ask that anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts of the stolen items please contact the department at 209-525-7114.