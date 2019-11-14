FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A bomb squad has removed a potentially live hand grenade found outside a 99 Cent Only store in Fairfield.

Police say someone called to report they had found what they believed was a live grenade near the business along the 600 block of Beck Avenue near Cadenasso Drive.

The store was evacuated as a precaution. Police have since opened the area back up to normal business.

How the grenade ended up at the store is not clear, but police say it appeared to be a live grenade.

“The grenade did appear to be an actual live device. Officers will investigate the incident and attempt to determine how the grenade ended up behind the business,” according to a Fairfield Police Department statement.

#BREAKING A potentially live hand grenade was found outside of the 99¢ store in Fairfield. The EOD just removed it from the scene. @CBSSacramento @FairfieldPolice pic.twitter.com/mydDTaQPOU — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) November 14, 2019

An explosive ordnance disposal team from Travis Air Force Base responded to take the device away.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area for the time being.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 News for updates.