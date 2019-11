SONORA (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying a pair of grand theft suspects.

According to the Sonora Police Department, a man and woman stole more than $2,000 in liquor products from a Safeway store in the city on Sunday.

The pair were last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored SUV that didn’t have a front license plate.

Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Sonora police at (209) 532-8143.