



NATOMAS (CBS13 — Caltrans announced the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Arena Boulevard will be closed this weekend for emergency repair work after wildfire damage.

Crews will be replacing the culvert underneath the off-ramp that was damaged in October during a wildfire. A culvert is a structure or tunnel that allows water to flow under a road.

The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Watch: VIDEO: Drivers Trapped By I-5 Fire In Sacramento Escape Through Hole In Fence