



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Have you noticed haze in the air recently? Some say they’ve noticed fog or a haze in the Sacramento and wondered why it’s occurring.

In the morning, it’s likely fog, which forms when the dewpoint, or the temperature at which air becomes saturated with water vapor, is less than 4.5 degrees different than the air temperature.

The maximum dewpoint has risen about 16 degrees in the last 12 days, increasing the possibility of fog in the morning hours when temperatures are lowest. From 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, recorded temperatures and dewpoints were within the 4.5-degree range at Sacramento International Airport.

As far as an explanation of the haze goes, one explanation is a shift in the wind to the Delta region, possibly carrying with it dust and causing more of a hazy look in the air than usual.