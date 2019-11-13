PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say they had to use spike strips on one of their own patrol vehicles after it was stolen during a shift change Wednesday morning.

The incident started at the El Dorado County Sheriff’s South Lake Tahoe’s office. A deputy says they noticed their loaded patrol SUV was missing from the parking lot during a shift change.

The stolen patrol vehicle was soon tracked heading west on Highway 50. Other area law enforcement agencies were alerted and authorities were soon behind the stolen patrol car near Camino.

Deputies say the driver wouldn’t stop, however.

Placerville police had to use a spike strip, laid down on Highway 50 near Schnell School Road, to disable the stolen patrol vehicle. With a tire now popped, the stolen vehicle stopped at Spring Street and the driver was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Jacob Randall Wolfe. Deputies say he was wearing an El Dorado County Sheriff’s baseball cap he probably found in the vehicle when he was arrested.

Nothing else was missing from the patrol vehicle, deputies say.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the suspect was able to get into the patrol vehicle.