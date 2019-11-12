DAVIS (CBS13) – Police officers in Davis are asking for the public to help them located a missing man who gets disoriented and may not be able to find his way home.

Richard Allen Wright, 75, is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He walks with a limp and he may be in danger because he gets disoriented, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.

Below is another photo of Richard (left).