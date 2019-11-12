DAVIS (CBS13) – The immigration debate will be front and center on Tuesday as the Supreme Court hears arguments challenging how the Trump Administration ended “DACA.”

Millions of people across the nation, including in the Sacramento area, are expected to participate in rallies or walkouts on Tuesday to demand the court protect DACA recipients and all immigrants.

The Obama-era program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, gives protection from deportation to migrants who entered the US as minors.

Many, including immigration advocates and business leaders, blasted the Trump Administration’s move to end the program – leading to numerous legal challenges that have now landed the issue at the Supreme Court.

The court’s decision will affect about 700,000 young immigrants trying to stay in the US.

Several rallies will take place today at the California State Capitol and in Davis.

In Sacramento, the “Rise for DACA” rally will be starting at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Later, in Davis, a “Home is Here” rally will begin around 5:30 p.m. on C Street.