NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured Friday night in Natomas.

Sacramento police say they responded to a crash at Truxel Road and San Juan Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots fired at the scene of the crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved. One victim was located in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities declared him dead at the scene.

Police found another victim, an adult male, with at least one gunshot wound in the intersection. That victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the two individuals shot at each other while in the same vehicle and say the car crashed into another near the intersection. The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured and not involved in the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident and did not release any other details about the shooting. The individuals’ names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sacramento Police.