In “The Adventurous Eaters Club,” TV star Misha Collins (the CW’s “Supernatural”) and his wife, journalist and historian Vicki Collins, show families how to be mealtime adventurers so that kids might have a lifelong relationship with real food. Combining personal anecdotes and practical tips, the book offers readers all the support, encouragement and practical advice they need to make lifelong adventurous eaters out of their kids.