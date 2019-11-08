



— A Loomis man was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in prison for repeatedly crashing a truck into a gun store and stealing at least five firearms, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Aaron Lee Patrick, 30, pleaded guilty to the crime that happened in February of 2018.

The incident happened at EWG Guns along Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis. Two men, including Patrick, were in a flatbed truck reported stolen from a local drywall company and crashed into the gun store, then took some firearms.

Patrick had previously been convicted of five felonies in Placer and Amador counties, including a previous burglary case and weapons charge. He will serve five years and 11 months in prison.